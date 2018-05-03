Hagelin (upper body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 4 against the Capitals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hagelin will wear a protective shield during Thursday's contest to guard his face, so he's clearly still dealing with the upper-body injury that has held him out of the Penguins' last three games to some extent. The 29-year-old winger, who's notched two goals and three points in six games this postseason, will slot into a bottom-six role for Game 4, skating with Riley Sheahan and Phil Kessel on Pittsburgh's third line.