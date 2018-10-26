Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Held off scoresheet
Hagelin failed to register a point in Thursday's 9-1 victory over the Flames.
Hagelin was one of just three Penguin skaters who failed to register a point in Thursday's blowout victory, despite playing on the second line alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. The speedy Hagelin has just two points through eight games and may find himself bumped from his top-six role if he can't start producing.
