Hagelin scored his third goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Hagelin is now riding a three-game point streak and is up to 10 points in 45 games on the season. He hasn't been much of an offensive contributor this year, but this recent streak could make him worth an add in a very deep league. He's skating in the top-six, and with the Metropolitan Division so tight, the Penguins will need contributions from guys like him heading into the second half.