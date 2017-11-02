Hagelin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oilers.

Hagelin owns just two points through the first 13 contests this season, so it's possible he's just receiving a breather Wednesday evening in favor of Josh Archibald. Archibald will skate alongside Greg McKegg and Ryan Reeves during the tilt, while Hagelin's next chance to rejoin the lineup arrives Thursday against the Flames.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories