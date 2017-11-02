Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Not in lineup
Hagelin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oilers.
Hagelin owns just two points through the first 13 contests this season, so it's possible he's just receiving a breather Wednesday evening in favor of Josh Archibald. Archibald will skate alongside Greg McKegg and Ryan Reeves during the tilt, while Hagelin's next chance to rejoin the lineup arrives Thursday against the Flames.
More News
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Snaps goalless start•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Taking part in informal workouts•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Made available for expansion draft•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Played with partially healed leg•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Pots empty-netter in Game 6•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Draws back into Game 3 lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...