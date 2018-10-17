Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Notches first goal in losing effort
Hagelin scored his first goal of the season Tuesday, in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.
The speedster finally got in the goal column with his Tuesday night snipe, and now has two points for the season. Playing in a top-six role, the Penguins are hopeful that Hagelin can blossom alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. So long as he remains on a line with those two, points should find Hagelin's stick more often than not.
