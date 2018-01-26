Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Pitches in two points
Hagelin scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.
Despite having just 14 points in 50 games this year, Hagelin has been quietly productive lately, ringing up eight points in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has also thrown 19 shots on net during that span, so those looking for forward help may want to check Hagelin out on the waiver wire heading out of the All-Star break.
