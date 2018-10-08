Hagelin has yet to tally a point in the opening two contests, despite playing on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.

Even with the slow start, if Hagelin continues to play with Malkin and Kessel, it's hard to imagine he won't reach the 30-point mark for the fifth time in his career. If, however, the winger gets bumped down to a bottom-six role, it could impact his point production to the point he becomes fantasy irrelevant.