Hagelin had a goal and an assist during a 6-5 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Penguins have been surging since the beginning of January, and Hagelin is a major reason why. His speed and scoring touch have returned, as he owns six goals and 17 points in the last 20 games. Making this run even more impressive, it's come on the heels of a 10-game scoreless streak. With his linemates -- Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist -- also playing well, Hagelin should see more opportunities to fill the stat sheet.