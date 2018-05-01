Hagelin (upper body) was missing from warmups and won't play Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After notching two goals and a helper in the opening series against Philly, Hagelin will miss his third straight game in the conference semifinals. The Penguins dropped last game 4-1, and they could surely use a physical edge and aggressive forecheck -- two things Hagelin does well. His next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday for Game 4.