Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Sitting out Tuesday
Hagelin (upper body) was missing from warmups and won't play Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After notching two goals and a helper in the opening series against Philly, Hagelin will miss his third straight game in the conference semifinals. The Penguins dropped last game 4-1, and they could surely use a physical edge and aggressive forecheck -- two things Hagelin does well. His next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday for Game 4.
