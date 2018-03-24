Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Slowing down
Hagelin has tallied just one goal in his prior 11 contests.
After starting the 2018 calendar year on a hot streak (17 points in 24 games) Hagelin is finally coming back down to Earth, as he is tallied only five points in the month of March. Despite the decrease in productivity, the winger appears to have cemented himself on the second line along side Evgeni Malkin -- who is in the hunt for the Art Ross Trophy. As long as he is playing with an All-Star caliber talent like No. 71, Hagelin should be able to offer somewhat consistent scoring.
