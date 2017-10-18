Hagelin scored his first goal of the season and logged 16:14 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

The speedy winger has recorded just two points through the first seven games of the season, so with a third-line role and no power-play looks, Hagelin's fantasy value is capped. Even with six shots on net in this tilt, he'll likely need to climb the depth chart to contribute consistent offense.