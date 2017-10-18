Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Snaps goalless start
Hagelin scored his first goal of the season and logged 16:14 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
The speedy winger has recorded just two points through the first seven games of the season, so with a third-line role and no power-play looks, Hagelin's fantasy value is capped. Even with six shots on net in this tilt, he'll likely need to climb the depth chart to contribute consistent offense.
More News
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Taking part in informal workouts•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Made available for expansion draft•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Played with partially healed leg•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Pots empty-netter in Game 6•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Draws back into Game 3 lineup•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...