Hagelin (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Pittsburgh's second-round matchup with Washington.

Hagelin -- who was hurt in Game 6 on Sunday -- tallied three points, 11 shots and 10 hits in the first round against the Flyers. Considering how upfront the team usually is regarding concussions, it seems unlikely that is what is ailing the winger -- although "upper body" was as far as coach Mike Sullivan was willing to go. If the Swede is unable to suit up, Dominik Simon figures to slot into the lineup for Game 1.