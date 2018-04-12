Hagelin found the net in the first period and set up Evgeni Malkin's goal in a 7-0 rout of Philadelphia in Game 1 on Wednesday.

After closing the regular season with five scoreless games in his last eight contests, Hagelin shook off the rust with a strong first period that ignited the Penguins in a blowout of their Keystone State rivals. Pittsburgh probably won't get seven every night, but things are looking up for Hagelin at the moment.