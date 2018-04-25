Hagelin (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 1 clash with the Capitals.

Hagelin won't even make the trip to Washington, which likely eliminates him from contention for Game 2 as well. The winger bounced back from a down season in 2016-17 with 31 points in 81 outings this year -- his fifth 30-plus point campaign. Filling in for the 29-year-old will likely be Dominik Simon -- who is penciled in for a top-six role as a direct replacement.