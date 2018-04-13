Rowney (upper body) hit the ice Friday for the team's optional skate, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

According to coach Mike Sullivan, "(Rowney's) progressing. His next step will be to participate in a full practice," which rules him out for Game 2 on Friday. Even once given the all-clear, the natural center could struggle to replace Zach Aston-Reese or Tom Kuhnhackl in the lineup. Due to various injuries and stints as a healthy scratch, the 28-year-old Rowney hasn't registered a goal since Dec. 16.