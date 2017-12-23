Penguins' Carter Rowney: Back at it Saturday
Rowney (illness) was back on the ice Saturday, ahead of the evening's home contest against the Ducks, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rowney has collected four points (two goals, two assists) in 22 games as a second-year skater for the Penguins. The bottom-six pivot could see an uptick in playing time with Josh Archibald shipped off to the Coyotes in a trade Tuesday.
