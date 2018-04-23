Rowney logged a mere 8:39 of ice time in Sunday's Game 6 victory over the Flyers.

Rowney was inserted into the lineup after Evgeni Malkin (leg) was unable to give it a go. The 28-year-old Rowney hasn't appeared for the Pens since March 15 -- a stretch of 15 missed games. Given his limited minutes, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see that the Alberta native was unable to write his name on the scoresheet and registered only three hits. Once Geno is given the all-clear, Rowney will likely find himself relegated to the press box once again.