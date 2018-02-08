Penguins' Carter Rowney: Considered day-to-day
Rowney (lower body) was designated as day-to-day by coach Mike Sullivan.
Rowney was just three games into his return from an 11-game absence before picking up this latest malady. With a day-to-day designation, its possible the center is available ahead of Friday's clash with Dallas, but Sunday's matchup with the Blues seems more likely. If the 28-year-old is unable to give it a go, the Pens will likely need to promote a player from the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...