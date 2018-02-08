Rowney (lower body) was designated as day-to-day by coach Mike Sullivan.

Rowney was just three games into his return from an 11-game absence before picking up this latest malady. With a day-to-day designation, its possible the center is available ahead of Friday's clash with Dallas, but Sunday's matchup with the Blues seems more likely. If the 28-year-old is unable to give it a go, the Pens will likely need to promote a player from the minors.