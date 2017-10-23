Penguins' Carter Rowney: Designated for injured reserve
Rowney (hand) will miss at least the Penguins' next two outings after landing on injured reserve.
Rowney was injured blocking a shot in the first period of Saturday's clash with the Lightning. The move to designate the center allowed Pittsburgh to promote Casey DeSmith from the minors while staying under the 23-man roster limit.
