Penguins' Carter Rowney: Ends postseason in press box
Rowney was a healthy scratch for Pittsburgh's final four contests of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Rowney spent much of the season as a healthy scratch -- as well as dealing with a variety of injuries -- which limited him to a mere 44 regular-season outings. An unrestricted free agent this summer, it's hard to imagine the Pens will have a spot for him, especially considering the number of talented youngsters waiting in the wings. If he does re-sign with the team, it will likely be as a depth forward option with no guarantee of consistent ice time.
