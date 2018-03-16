Rowney exited Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal after logging just 4:11 of ice time with an undisclosed injury, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The specific nature of Rowney's malady remains unclear, but he'll be reevaluated Friday, so the Penguins should release an update on his status in the coming days. Pittsburgh's next contest isn't until Tuesday against the Islanders, so Rowney may not be forced to miss any game action if he's dealing with a short-term injury.