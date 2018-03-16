Penguins' Carter Rowney: Exits due to injury
Rowney exited Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal after logging just 4:11 of ice time with an undisclosed injury, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The specific nature of Rowney's malady remains unclear, but he'll be reevaluated Friday, so the Penguins should release an update on his status in the coming days. Pittsburgh's next contest isn't until Tuesday against the Islanders, so Rowney may not be forced to miss any game action if he's dealing with a short-term injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...