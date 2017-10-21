Rowney went down to the tunnel after blocking a shot in the first period, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

An extended absence from Rowney would be felt the most on the penalty kill, where he is averaging 3:52 of ice time. Even without the injury, the center may have been headed for the press box anyway after the Penguins brought in Riley Sheahan via trade.

