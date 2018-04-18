Penguins' Carter Rowney: Expected to miss Game 4
Rowney (upper body) is not expected to be back in action against the Flyers on Wednesday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Rowney was on the ice with his teammates, which a good sign he is nearing a return. The center missed the Penguins' previous 13 outings due to his upper-body issue. Even once given the all-clear, the Alberta native could find a spot in the lineup hard to come by, considering how well Zach Aston-Reese and Tom Kuhnhackl have performed thus far.
