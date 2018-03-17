Per coach Mike Sullivan, Rowney (upper body) will be out "longer term," Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The Penguins only have 10 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, so it's possible that we may not see Rowney again until postseason play gets underway. The 28-year-old forward's absence will test Pittsburgh's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled two goals and five points in 44 contests this campaign.

