Penguins' Carter Rowney: Facing long-term absence
Per coach Mike Sullivan, Rowney (upper body) will be out "longer term," Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
The Penguins only have 10 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, so it's possible that we may not see Rowney again until postseason play gets underway. The 28-year-old forward's absence will test Pittsburgh's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled two goals and five points in 44 contests this campaign.
