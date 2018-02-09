Penguins' Carter Rowney: Game-time call
Rowney (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's clash with Dallas.
Coach Mike Sullivan may wait until warmups to make a decision on Rowney's availability, but the fact that he was one of the last players off the ice at Friday's game-day skate -- per Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh -- doesn't bode well for his inclusion in the lineup. If the center is unable to give it a go, the recently recalled Theodor Blueger figures to slot into the Pens' fourth line.
