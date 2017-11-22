Penguins' Carter Rowney: Game-time decision against Canucks
Rowney (hand) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with Vancouver.
Considering the Penguins already made room on the 23-man roster by reassigning Frank Corrado to the minors -- combined with coach Mike Sullivan's use of "game-time decision" for returning players -- it would seem Rowney has a good chance of suiting up Wednesday. The 28-year-old's potential return seems well timed, as Evgeni Malkin's (upper body) absence creates a hole in the middle of Pittsburgh's lineup. If cleared to play, Rowney will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop.
