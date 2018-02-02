Penguins' Carter Rowney: Game-time decision
Rowney (upper body) will be a game-time call for Friday's matchup with Washington.
Coach Mike Sullivan referred to all his injured forwards as game-time decisions, but the most obvious choice to come out of the lineup -- if Rowney suits up -- would be Jean-Sebastien Dea. With the game being against the rival Capitals, it seems unlikely the Pens will want to be without enforcer Ryan Reaves, making him a near lock. The 28-year-old Rowney would need to be activated off IR in order to play, which shouldn't be an issue for Pittsburgh, as Conor Sheary (lower body) can be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.
