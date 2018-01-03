Penguins' Carter Rowney: Leaves Tuesday's game
Rowney left Tuesday's game against the Flyers with an undisclosed ailment, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Rowney brings a physical presence to the Penguins, logging 51 hits through 26 games. Since the nature of this injury is unknown, head coach Mike Sullivan reported that Rowney would be evaluated Wednesday.
