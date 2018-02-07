Rowney is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after Tuesday's game against Vegas, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Head coach Mike Sullivan had no further details, and the Penguins are off until a Friday night matchup with the Stars, so it may take until Thursday for a definitive ruling. The Pens only currently have 12 healthy forwards on the roster, so if Rowney's injury is long term, expect a recall from the minors to fill his place.