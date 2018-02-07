Penguins' Carter Rowney: May have suffered injury
Rowney is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after Tuesday's game against Vegas, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Head coach Mike Sullivan had no further details, and the Penguins are off until a Friday night matchup with the Stars, so it may take until Thursday for a definitive ruling. The Pens only currently have 12 healthy forwards on the roster, so if Rowney's injury is long term, expect a recall from the minors to fill his place.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...