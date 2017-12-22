Penguins' Carter Rowney: Misses practice due to illness
Rowney was absent from practice Friday as he is dealing with an illness.
Rowney appears to have secured himself a regular role in the Penguins lineup -- performing well enough that the team felt comfortable trading away Josh Archibald for additional blue line help in the form of Jamie Oleksiak. If the 28-year-old Rowney is going to hold onto his spot, he will likely need to hold off Tom Kuhnhackl and Dominik Simon. Whether Rowney is available against the Ducks on Saturday will likely depend on if he attends the game-day skate.
