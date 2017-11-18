Rowney (hand) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, but he wore a no-contact jersey, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Having already missed 12 games with the ailment, Rowney appears to be making progress, but it's safe to say he won't be playing against the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday evening. Perhaps it'll be a different story for Wednesday's home clash with the Canucks.

