Penguins' Carter Rowney: Out minimum of four weeks
Rowney will be sidelined at least four weeks with an upper-body injury.
While it hasn't officially happened yet, there should be little doubt the team will place Rowney on injured reserve as soon as possible in order to free up an extra roster spot. Jake Guentzel will move over to the middle to fill in for Rowney, with Dominik Simon reentering the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch. Pittsburgh has a number of options to call up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but Jean-Sebastien Dea -- a natural center -- would seem the most likely candidate.
