Rowney (lower body) will draw into Friday's matchup against the Stars, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rowney was considered a game-time call for the tilt, but he will slot in on the fourth line, centering Dominik Simon and Ryan Reaves. Considering he generally receives about 10 minutes of ice time per game and owns just four points (two goals, two assists) through 30 contests this season, his return will likely have minimal implications for the vast majority of fantasy owners.