Rowney (upper body) practiced with his teammates Thursday, sporting a non-contact jersey, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Rowney appears to be nearing a return to action, although he will need to be cleared for contact before the team activates him off injured reserve. Friday's tilt versus the Capitals might be a little too soon for the center, but he should be ready to play sooner rather than later. Once given the green light, the 28-year-old may replace Jean-Sebastien Dea in the lineup -- although the Pens do seem impressed by Dea thus far.