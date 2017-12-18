Penguins' Carter Rowney: Scores goal in limited ice time
Rowney scored a goal and recorded two hits in 7:44 of ice time Saturday during a 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
The 28-year-old rarely sees over 10 minutes of ice time, but he made the most of it in Arizona. However, fantasy owners shouldn't expect Rowney to contribute much game-to-game, as he only has three points on the year. Rowney presently lacks fantasy value, as he doesn't get power-play time and is buried on the fourth line in Pittsburgh.
