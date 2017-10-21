Penguins' Carter Rowney: Scores in win over Cats
Rowney scored a second-period goal and logged 14:04 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.
The 28-year-old forward is centering the fourth line and now has a goal and an assist through eight games to start the campaign. Rowney projects to remain locked into a bottom-six gig with a penalty-killing role, so his fantasy upside is limited. He's probably best avoided in most settings.
