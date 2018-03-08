Rowney was a healthy scratch for his third straight outing Wednesday against the Flyers.

Prior to being relegated to the bench, Rowney was averaging a mere 7:17 of ice time in 13 previous appearances. The natural center hasn't scored a point since Dec. 18 -- a stretch of 19 games. Injuries to Bryan Rust (upper body) and Dominik Simon (lower body) coming out of Wednesday's matchup could potentially open the door for Rowney to crack the lineup.