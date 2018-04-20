Rowney (upper body) figures to be healthy after Josh Jooris was shipped back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The demotion of Jooris would leave the Pens without any healthy emergency forwards and considering Rowney took the pregame warmup for Game 4 on Wednesday, per Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com, one has to imagine the 28-year-old is available if needed. It will likely take another injury for the Alberta native to crack the lineup, as coach Mike Sullivan seems very comfortable skating Zach Aston-Reese and Tom Kuhnhackl on the fourth line.