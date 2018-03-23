Rowney (upper body) took a twirl on the ice before Friday's practice session, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rowney didn't join his teammates for the game-day skate, which is an indication he is still a ways off from returning to action. Until he can get onto the ice and take contact, the 28-year-old will remain in the press box. Even once cleared to return, the Alberta native could struggle to crack the lineup.