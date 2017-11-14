Rowney (hand) skated on his own Tuesday morning, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Canadian center is believed to be three-quarters of the way through his rehab from a broken hand. Meanwhile, the Pens have Riley Sheahan and Greg McKegg rounding out the bottom six. Having recorded just two points in nine games and missing the last 10, Rowney's a disposable option in the fantasy realm.

