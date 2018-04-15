Penguins' Carter Rowney: Still not ready
Rowney (upper body) won't play Game 3 on Sunday against the Flyers, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rowney averaged just 9:21 of ice time through 44 games this season, and he posted two goals and five points. Even when he's deemed ready, there's no guarantee he immediately re-enters the lineup due to a stacked Penguins' offense.
