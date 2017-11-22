Penguins' Carter Rowney: Taken off injured reserve
Rowney (hand) has been activated off IR, per the NHL media site.
In perhaps the clearest sign Rowney will slot into Wednesday's contest, the Penguins have removed him from injured reserve -- a step they wouldn't take if he wasn't back to 100 percent. Where the center slots into the lineup could still be up in the air, but he appears to be healthy and available.
More News
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Game-time decision against Canucks•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: On ice with no-contact shirt•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Solo skate Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Will miss four weeks•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...