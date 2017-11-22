Rowney (hand) has been activated off IR, per the NHL media site.

In perhaps the clearest sign Rowney will slot into Wednesday's contest, the Penguins have removed him from injured reserve -- a step they wouldn't take if he wasn't back to 100 percent. Where the center slots into the lineup could still be up in the air, but he appears to be healthy and available.

