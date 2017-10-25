Penguins' Carter Rowney: Will miss four weeks
Rowney has a fractured hand and will miss a minimum of four weeks, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rowney was already placed on injured reserve Monday, but now it's evident he'll need much longer than a week to recover. The first possible game he can return is Nov. 22 against Vancouver, so don't be surprised if the Penguins reach into their minor league system for an interim center.
