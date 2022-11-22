DeSmtih was held out of practice Tuesday due to an upper-body injury, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith's absence was referred to as precautionary by coach Mike Sullivan, so the netminder could still be healthy enough to suit up versus Calgary on Wednesday. Even if DeSmith is healthy, he may have to watch from the bench, especially after Tristan Jarry recorded a shutout in his previous outing.