DeSmith allowed five goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Allowing two goals in the first period, DeSmith held down the fort for most of the game until he allowed two goals in the third and the OT winner to Carter Verhaeghe. Although you can't blame the entire game on the 30-year-old, scoring four goals should get your team the win. DeSmith recorded 11 wins in 20 starts last season, allowing 2.54 GAA with a .912 save percentage.