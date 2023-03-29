DeSmith stopped 18 of 24 shots in the Penguins' 7-4 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

DeSmith did not have his best Tuesday, giving up six goals on just 24 shots. This is the third straight start for DeSmith where he has allowed at least three goals after starting off the month of March strong. He should return to a backup role relatively soon as Tristan Jarry has returned from a lower-body injury.