Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Allows three goals in relief
DeSmith replaced starter Matt Murray after one period of play Saturday and allowed three goals on 15 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Senators.
The Penguins couldn't get their stuff together all night long, so neither goaltender really stood a chance. DeSmith's fantasy value is limited right now, but there's always a chance Murray misses time to injury. And DeSmith will be the top dog in that situation. Keep him rostered for now. Just in case.
