DeSmith gave up three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

DeSmith turned in a solid start Sunday, earning his third win in his last four outings. He improved to 3-4-1 through eight appearances overall, and he has a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage. With Tristan Jarry picking up a shutout in his last start, he should have some momentum going forward. DeSmith will likely get his next start in one of the two games after Thanksgiving, either Friday in Philadelphia or Saturday at home versus the Maple Leafs.