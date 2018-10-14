DeSmith made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

DeSmith allowed three goals in a span of 8:40 in the second period, but was solid otherwise. He was the best Pen on the ice Thursday against Vegas and wasn't far from that Saturday. Starter Matt Murray is back from a concussion, but needs a rebound season. It's clear DeSmith can be part of the answer if Murray falters again.