DeSmith (groin) was not protected by the Penguins in advance of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

As such, the 29-year-old will be an option for the Kraken between the pipes. Despite only having a year remaining on his current contract, DeSmith has an attractive cap hit of just $1.25 million and is coming off a 2.54 GAA and .912 save percentage through 20 appearances in 2020-21. It's worth noting that he had surgery in June but is expected to be ready for training camp.